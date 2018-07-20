2020 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Test Mule Spied Near the Nurburgring

The first examples of the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage rolled off the assembly line in Gaydon in May 2018. Considering that this is our first encounter with the V8 Vantage S, the more powerful version of the British sports car will arrive next year.
Caught by the carparazzi cruising around the Nurburgring, the test mule then retreats to one of the automaker’s facilities where plenty of other V8 Vantage models are waiting to take on the Nordschleife. From a visual standpoint, the prototype has been spied with a work-in-progress exhaust featuring four tailpipes.
The Pirelli rubber and steel rotors don’t appear out of the ordinary, and neither does the rest of the exterior design. Focusing your sight on the interior of the car, you’ll notice that the long-anticipated manual transmission option is nowhere to be found. Similar to the road-going model, this fellow uses the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic.
Regarding the stick shift, chief engineer Matt Becker said that it would arrive next year for the 2020 model year. A roadster version of the V8 Vantage is in the pipeline as well, then Aston Martin will level up to the V12 Vantage and more powerful V12 Vantage S. An AMR-badged model should be in the offing as well.
On the matter of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, let’s remind ourselves with how potent the M177 in the V8 Vantage is. With 510 PS (503 bhp) and 685 Nm (505 lb-ft) on tap, the standard specification is by no means a slouch. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 3.6 seconds, and top speed is quoted by Aston Martin at 314 km/h (195 mph).
The V8 Vantage S, on the other hand, should be improved to GT C or even GT R levels of engine performance. The GT C has 557 PS (550 bhp) to offer while the GT R boasts 585 PS (577 bhp) from the M178 version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
As for the difference between the M177 and M178, the former employs wet-sump lubrication with twin-scroll and cylinder deactivation technologies while the latter has dry-sump lubrication. There’s also the M176, which Mercedes-Benz uses in the S560 and G500.
