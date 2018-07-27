autoevolution
 

Heat-Crazed Bear Attacks Ford Fiesta at Woburn Safari Park

Heat makes one do the craziest things. As it turns out, heat has the same maddening effect on animals, with a wild bear from Woborn Safari Park going HAM on a Ford Fiesta with people inside.
According to Tanya Mallaney, who was inside the car with her eldest daughter and her grandson, they were slowly driving through the park when the bear came out of nowhere. It started for the car and started attacking it almost right away, she tells the Daily Mail.

Perhaps equally shocking as the attack was the fact that the rangers weren’t responding on the phone number they had handed them at the beginning of the journey. It was an emergency number, and there was no one at the other end of the line, the woman recalls.

Woburn Safari Park is a popular family destination in Bedfordshire. Rangers later told Mallaney that this is the first time they ever hear of a bear attacking a car. She made sure to snap photos of the incident, showing the bear biting on the side mirror and the hood, and doing damage to the windshield.

“We drove around and hadn't seen many animals yet when suddenly we rounded a corner and saw a bear which jumped straight onto the car,” Mallaney recalls.

“We beeped the horn three times - as per the instructions around the park to call for help during emergencies - but no one responded. It was incredibly frightening as it was 100% trying to get inside. It's teeth were out, it wasn't a friendly bear,” the woman adds.

That said, bears aren’t supposed to be friendly as a rule. But this one seemed particularly aggressive – and the rangers told the woman that chances are the heat made it act this way. They offered her a VIP package for her next trip there, as compensation. She took it but she is still mad that they didn’t answer the phone.
