Cop Rescues Wild Bear Trapped Inside Subaru Outback at Lake Tahoe

Here’s a wild encounter you don’t see every day: one black bear was trapped inside a car on the north side of Lake Tahoe and cops had to intervene to set it free.
Luckily, no one was injured in the encounter, but the damage done to the car is considerable. No word yet on how the wild animal found its way inside the Subaru Outback, but once inside, it caused mayhem.
The damage to the vehicle was so extensive that deputies summoned on the scene were no longer able to open any of the doors from the outside, to set the bear free. The poor thing probably panicked and did whatever it could to get out, though to little success.
Deputy David Lade with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department was tasked with setting the bear free – a daunting task on its own, considering that the animal was already frightened and more likely to attack. It wouldn’t have known that the man coming to its rescue had good intentions, which put Lade in considerable danger.
Luckily, Lade is a man of brilliant ideas, so he deemed far less riskier to break a window on the car, and thus offer the bear its escape route. You can see him at work in the video below, which was posted to Facebook by the Sheriff’s Department. The bear sound effects were added later, for dramatic effect.
“It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window. Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest,” the caption of the video reads.
Indeed, once Lade broke the window and got some distance between himself and the vehicle, you can see the bear emerge out of the window and be on its way. And that’s what you call a happy ending!
