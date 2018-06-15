Father and Son Wait in the Car as Gator Drags Bloody Carcass Across Road

Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Here’s one way to get your fix of animal life without having to switch on the TV: one father and son in South Carolina had an incredible experience when they nearly ran over an alligator with the car. 7 photos



The footage shows the 9-foot gator in the middle of the road, standing next to a bloody and bloated carcass. Daniel Martin, the dad who shot the video and was driving the car, says it was probably a fish, but word online is that it could have very well been a baby deer.



“Wow, that's a big alligator,” Martin is heard saying. “And there's a fish or something in the middle of the road. He's coming to eat it.”



He brakes the car to a stop to allow the gator time to fetch his dinner and get away with it. He and his son remain in the car and watch in wonder as it drags the carcass across the road and slips back into the water, to safety, leaving behind a trail of blood on the asphalt. They drive away only after they make sure the gator is in the water.



Martin tells



