Indian Police to Conduct X-Ray on Pakistani Spy Pigeon

12 Jun 2018, 12:26 UTC
Indian police know that criminals show no shortage of imagination when it comes to new ways to break the law. So when a pigeon flew from Pakistan and landed all the way across the international border, they immediately noticed a suspect.
Parrot Rescued by Firefighters from SUV Grille After Being Driven 3 Miles
A potential spy, that is. Laugh if you will, but sources from the police say this wouldn’t be the first time this happened. Criminals can turn very innovative when the need be, and this could very well be a pigeon spy, Times of India reports.

To make sure this isn’t the case, the police will conduct X-rays on the bird, to see if there are any coded messages or hidden objects in his body. We’re assuming it will be released if they find nothing, but who’s to tell.

“The pigeon had landed near Shahpur post of Border Security Force near Indo Pak international border and was later handed over to the police. Police inspector Paramvir Singh said the pigeon was handed over to them by the BSF and they would get its X Ray conducted,” the report says.

Apparently, “cross border narcotic smugglers as well as militants” seem to favor this means of communication, which is why police are being over-zealous in analyzing the suspect in custody right now.

As of the time of writing, at least 3 similar incidents have made headlines across the world, in the span of a little over a year. One such “suspect” managed to escape the police, in what was later dubbed a clear case of “police negligence.” In another instance, officers resorted to clipping the wings of another alleged spy pigeon, afraid it would escape custody too and they would be accused of incompetence.

Only in one of these instances did authorities confirm they had found a coded message on the bird.
