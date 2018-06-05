Feral Peacocks Are Attacking Luxury Cars in Canada, Causing Serious Damage

Peacock’s mating season lasts from March through October and it’s proving quite a challenge for residents of the Sullivan Heights neighborhood in Surrey, Canada. Besides having to endure the noise these birds make, they also have to accept the thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to their cars.
Yes, you read that right. These peacocks are feral and they’re out for blood… or, at the very least, they think they are. It is known fact that peacocks can’t stand to look at their own reflection. It’s not because they’re too beautiful to look at (though they are), but because what they think what they see is a potential rival, so they act accordingly, as any other feral animal or bird would.
In short, the people of Canada are sick of the beautiful peacocks ruining their even more beautiful (and expensive) cars, CTV News reports. You can see a video below with a sample of a peacock going at it with a car. Apparently, such attacks have already resulted in serious damages to the vehicles and can last up to several hours. Talk about determination.
“With the dark-coloured cars, they can see their reflection fairly clearly, so they mistake that as another peacock and have at it,” resident Ryan Cragg says for the publication. “They'll get the front panel, the side panel, the rear panel and then work around to the other side.”
One resident from the same neighborhood recently made headlines for cutting down a tree where the birds had nested, a gesture for which the council fined him. However, he said, it was the only course of action left after living with 40+ peacocks on his roof for over 4 years – and the insane noise they made, especially during mating season.
According to regulations, residents are not allowed to feed the birds, but they can’t do anything else to drive them out of town either.
