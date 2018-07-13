autoevolution
 

Black Bear Climbs into Minivan, Eats Driver’s Lunch, Leaves

One woman from Rabun County is done leaving the windows to her minivan rolled down in the hot days, after a very close encounter with a black bear.
Whenever it was too hot outside, Carrie Watts would leave the windows to her minivan rolled down as she ran errands, lest it got too hot in the car when she came back. After this week’s incident, she’s done. She’s also done leaving food in the minivan.

This Wednesday, Watts stepped out of her minivan on business and, as usual, she left the windows rolled down. She also left her lunch in the car: a bag with a sandwich, chips and cookies. This proved to be an irresistible combination for a black bear, who got inside the car and had himself a feast.

“I panicked. I started screaming. I didn't know who to call, didn't know how to get it out,” Watts tells Channel 2 Action News.

“He was eating my lunch and destroying stuff,” Watts adds. She repeatedly tried to scare the bear away, setting off the alarm of the car and even going outside herself to make noise. None of it worked and the bear only left after it was done with the lunch – and done thrashing the inside of the car.

Watts tells the media outlet one of the baby carseats in the back was ruined, as was a pile of paperwork she had lying around. The lunch was gone in its entirety, so the bear must’ve been really hungry, considering it wouldn’t leave even with all the noise.

At the end of the feast, the bear climbed out of the minivan through the same window it came in, and went up a tree. Watts’ word of advice to fellow drivers: “If you're on Lake Burton, don't leave your windows down. Especially if there's any kind of food or crumbs in the car.”

