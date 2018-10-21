Lumma CLR 5S Body Kit for Audi SQ5 Is as Wide as Q7

autoevolution

So you love the Audi S4, the turbocharged V6 engine and the effortless performance it delivers. But you need a family crossover. No problem, as Audi also makes the SQ5 with the same setup.
It's a pretty cool package, but we'll be the first to admit that the SQ5 doesn't stand out enough, which is why we support aftermarket alternatives like the one proposed by Lumma Design. If you don't like this one, your only other alternative is what ABT made.

In any case, let's get to work and examine what Lumma has done. The kit is called CLR 5S and is fabricated from a plastic-based composite. It seems the SQ5 isn't expensive or prestigious enough to receive the carbon treatment.

At the front, the bumper sports a spoiler extension. It's not crazy, but without it, the widebody kit wouldn't make much sense. Walking around to the side, we see flairs sticking out of not only the fenders but also the front bumper, where they added a fake intake for design flair.

Lumma also integrated side skirts under the splitter and needed door panel inserts, as so many widebody SUVs do. The back view is where all the magic happens. Not only did they design a much better air diffuser, but also added quad exhaust tips with black square tips. That just puts any factory SQ5 to shame because it has no visible tips. Also, the trunk has been embellished with a spoiler.

Besides that, you're dealing with some nice trim. We love the LUMMA CLR LN 1 wheel set. They're 22 inches wide, and the center-lock design with red stripes sets the design apart. We also have mods for the engine. The EA839 turbo V6 has gone from 354 HP and 500 Nm to 400 HP and 600 Nm, so an RS3 might not humiliate it completely. Oh, and before we forget, the color is not the usual Nardo Grey, but a Quantum Grey with the black pack.
