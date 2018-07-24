Lumma-Tuned Audi SQ5 Is a Yellow Widebody SUV Called CLR 5S

AMG

This one comes from body kit specialists Lumma, who have a habit of previewing their work with a couple of renderings. Based on this, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the CLR 4S - that's the name of the kit.The name CLR is shared with plenty of Range Rover of X6-based tuning projects which have undeniable curb appeal. So we expect much from this bad boy, even though ABT has already presented a widebody Audi SQ5.The SQ5 is already a handsome 4x4, measuring 4,671mm long and 1,893mm wide. But since the latter figure is the same as a regular Q5, luma added some fender flares.These look like they attach cleanly to the existing bodywork, taking care to bolster the doors in equal measure. The tuners also opted for new side sill elements and are probably going to decorate them with carbon and Lumma logos.The front features a brand new look with a revised grille and lower bumper. Meanwhile, the rear diffuser takes care to bring out the cool factor of-like rectangular exhaust tips and a black diffuser. Rounding up the look is a 3-piece spoiler lip kit for the tailgate.The bigger arches are filled out by in-house 21-inch alloy wheels. However, Lumma works with some important companies that can provide a different aftermarket alloy look. Lowered suspension is optional but well worth the investment.We expect to see the Lumma-tuned Audi SQ5 either in Paris two months from now or at the Essen Motor Show this December. Stay tuned to see if they stick to the crazy yellow!