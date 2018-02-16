Audi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HP

Why wait for Audi to start work on the RS Q5 when you can already buy the SQ5? Specialist tuner ABT Sportsline has been working on the performance SUV ever since it came out and has now revealed its big, bad, bonkers widebody kit.

25 photos HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), and out comes one with



The added power should help the SQ5 reach 100 km/h much faster than the claimed 5.4 seconds, especially since wider tires have been fitted. There's not a word on top speed, but we know ABT has de-restrictor modules.



If the "vanilla" look of the factory SQ5 or its fake exhaust tips left you wanting more, ABT has the perfect ice cream toppings for you.



For starters, this is the only widebody kit that you can buy for the SUV right now. It includes a new front fascia with much bolder air intakes, as well as fender flares and new side skirts.



At the back, extra aero comes in the form of a trunk lid wing in the same style as the Focus RS and a diffuser. With quad exhaust tips and black carbon trim, the SQ5 finally looks like it's worthy of the letter S.





The wheels they've chosen almost look like something Audi would install. However, they are 22-inch, extra-wide alloys made by ABT specifically for this car. You can also go smaller, of course. Helping the stance out a little bit is a coilover set that lowers the SQ5 by anything from 35 to a massive 60mm.



