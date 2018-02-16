autoevolution
 

Audi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HP

16 Feb 2018, 20:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Why wait for Audi to start work on the RS Q5 when you can already buy the SQ5? Specialist tuner ABT Sportsline has been working on the performance SUV ever since it came out and has now revealed its big, bad, bonkers widebody kit.
25 photos
Audi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HPAudi SQ5 Tuning by ABT Includes Widebody Kit and 425 HP
The power pack is the same as last year. In goes a 3-liter turbo engine with 354 HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), and out comes one with 425 HP and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque, which is nearly as much as an RS4.

The added power should help the SQ5 reach 100 km/h much faster than the claimed 5.4 seconds, especially since wider tires have been fitted. There's not a word on top speed, but we know ABT has de-restrictor modules.

If the "vanilla" look of the factory SQ5 or its fake exhaust tips left you wanting more, ABT has the perfect ice cream toppings for you.

For starters, this is the only widebody kit that you can buy for the SUV right now. It includes a new front fascia with much bolder air intakes, as well as fender flares and new side skirts.

At the back, extra aero comes in the form of a trunk lid wing in the same style as the Focus RS and a diffuser. With quad exhaust tips and black carbon trim, the SQ5 finally looks like it's worthy of the letter S.


The wheels they've chosen almost look like something Audi would install. However, they are 22-inch, extra-wide alloys made by ABT specifically for this car. You can also go smaller, of course. Helping the stance out a little bit is a coilover set that lowers the SQ5 by anything from 35 to a massive 60mm.

There are no photos of the interior, which will probably be shown only in Geneva. However, ABT promises a gearstick cover made from carbon fiber and the usual carpets, badges, and trim.
Audi SQ5 Audi Audi tuning
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  