Aston Martin Valkyrie's Cosworth V12 Engine Sounds Amazing

Instead of the AE31 that has been proved up to 820 horsepower, Aston Martin will use a larger, naturally aspirated V12 for the Valkyrie. Displacing 6.5 liters and rated at 1,130 horsepower, the Cosworth-developed engine also happens to make the sort of sound that reminds us of the good ol’ days of Formula 1.
Andy Palmer, which is the man in charge of Aston Martin, posted a sound clip on Twitter of the engine. The caption says “the sound of the great British car company,” and as expected, the head honcho didn’t forget to thank Cosworth and Red Bull Racing for the know-how that went into making the Valkyrie worthy of a license plate.
When production starts in early 2019, the Valkyrie will snatch the title of most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a production car from the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The 6.5-liter V12 in the Italian grand tourer is good for 789 horsepower, but as opposed to Aston Martin, Ferrari doesn’t use an energy recovery system in its front-engined land missile.
The KERS in the Valkyrie takes inspiration from the world of Formula 1, and Red Bull Racing is in charge of the system’s development. Testing of the mid-engine hypercar is almost finished, and if you were thinking about buying the Valkyrie, you’re out of luck. Previously known as the AM-RB 001, the most amazing Aston Martin ever had sold out by December 2016.
Even the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro has been accounted for, all 25 examples of the breed. Deliveries of the aero-focused racing car will start in 2020, and as far as we know, the more aggressive brother of the Valkyrie can top 225 mph (362 km/h). Curb weight is even more impressive, with Aston Martin quoting 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) despite the high-downforce modifications to the bodywork.
Turning our attention back to the sound clip, it appears that Aston Martin has overdubbed engine dyno and on-track sounds. The cacophony is forgiven, however, because the 11,000-rpm redline is unlike anything else we’ve heard in a road-going car. Only Mercedes-AMG can match that with the ONE, which uses the 1.6-liter hybrid power unit from the F1 car that currently leads the constructors’ championship in the king motorsport.
