New Alfa Romeo Confirmed To Launch At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

After revealing the C38, Alfa Romeo turns its attention back to road cars for the Geneva Motor Show. Following an unconfirmed rumor, the Italian automaker confirmed to Motor1 that something new is in the pipeline for March 2019. 63 photos



If Berj would’ve said performance without luxury, then we’d expect something sporty. On the other hand, luxurious is how the Italian automaker describes the Giulia and Stelvio, which leads us to believe that we’re dealing with the



The sub-Stelvio compact crossover has been confirmed at the



Be that as it may, the V6 would put the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio at a disadvantage considering the C UV will be lighter than both. Given these circumstances, we’re inclined to think the range-topping powertrain will be the 2.0-liter GME with hybrid assistance.



Alfa Romeo said at the Capital Markets Day 2018 that its lineup would be 100-percent electrified by 2022 with mild-hybrid, e-turbo, and plug-in hybrid setups. Even the next generations of the GTV and 8C are expected to save fuel with the help of these technologies while taking performance to the next level.



An all-new Giulietta hatchback, Giulia long wheelbase, Stelvio long wheelbase, and a mid-size crossover are also coming, featuring Level 2 and Level 3 semi-autonomous driving technologies and 24/7 connectivity to the Internet. This means the MiTo and 4C will bite the dust by the end of 2022, and we’re not surprised.



