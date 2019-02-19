Alfa Romeo CUV Coming To 2019 Geneva Motor Show

During the Capital Markets Day 2018, Alfa Romeo confirmed a lot of new models, including a compact crossover. According to the presentation, the C UV promises an electrified powertrain, Level 2 and eventually Level 3 autonomous driving technologies, and Internet connectivity.
Autoblog.gr reports the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the venue where Alfa Romeo will reveal the compact crossover, which will slot under the Stelvio in the Italian automaker’s lineup. Underpinned by the Giorgio rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture, the newcomer is understood to go into production in Pomigliano.
Other Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants in Italy are preparing for electrification, including Mirafiori, Turin, and Cassino. Speaking of which, Cassino is where Maserati plans to produce a sub-Levante crossover, most likely based on the Giorgio platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
According to former chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne, FCA plans to phase out diesel powertrains in passenger cars and utility vehicles no later than the end of 2022. Commercial vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato and Talento are expected to soldier on with this type of internal combustion.
Turning our attention back to hybridization, chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli confirmed that Alfa Romeo managed to squeeze out “350 to 400 horsepower” from “coupling a four-cylinder with a 48-volt e-turbo.”
It remains to be seen if this powertrain will make it as an option on the C UV, more so if Alfa Romeo plans a hotter, Veloce version of the compact crossover. Being based on the Giorgio, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio would be appropriate too.
A mid-size utility vehicle, a replacement for the Giulietta compact hatchback, the long-wheelbase Giulia and Stelvio, and two sports cars are also promised by the end of 2022. The GTV and 8C are expected with 600 and 700 horsepower, respectively.
The question is, have you seen spy shots of the C UV in the automotive or Italian media? Given the lack of photographic evidence of a test mule or pre-production prototype, we’re not keeping our fingers crossed for a Geneva-bound debut. In the worst case scenario, Alfa Romeo could present a concept of the all-new model.