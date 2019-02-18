BMW X2 M35i Has Bold Orange Hot Hatch Spec

About two months ago, the X2 M35i was shown at the 2018 LA Auto Show. It was a small debut, and the model isn't making a huge impact globally, but we spotted an example with a spec that's not the norm.

As exciting as that might sound, the model is a niche with a niche. When available in the United States, it will cost a whopping $46,450, not including any orange accents. The photos come from BMW Abu Dhabi. We're surprised that people in the Middle East wanted a car like this since it's so small and unimposing. The 7 Series is more up their alley, but maybe a little crossover has "Euro hatch appeal."The orange accents remind us of the SEAT Leon Cupra . About four years ago, the Spanish automaker had an orange version of the Performance Pace, which gave you orange mirror caps and diamond-cut wheels. Could this have been the inspiration for the M35i?But this has to be one of the least interesting M Performance cars we've ever seen, the X2, not the one in Abu Dhabi specifically. We're disappointed with their exhaust tip choice, which is just not fitting of an expensive BMW. A recent 2 Series Gran Coupe prototype was spied moments ago with a better setup.The interior makes up for this, though, offering stuff you wouldn't see in a crossover. The seats, dash, and door have all been covered in bold orange leather, clashing with the black that's present everywhere else. It's very flashy, but cool at the same time.The X2 is the first of probably many M Performance cars with 2-liter turbo engines. The M35i is rated at 306 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque (332 lb-ft). Standardand launch control means this is about as fast a Golf R. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint is supposed to take only 4.9 seconds.As exciting as that might sound, the model is a niche with a niche. When available in the United States, it will cost a whopping $46,450, not including any orange accents.