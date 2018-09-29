autoevolution
 

BMW 740Li in Individual Wildberry Paint Looks Juicy

The BMW 7 Series is like a big bag of Skittles, and we just found the one that tastes like grapes... or berries. It's a 740Li finished in Wildberry.
Now, Wildberry is an extraordinary little color. The internet only knows about a couple of cars finished this way, the M3 and M4. Can you imagine BMW going through all the trouble of coming up with a cool, fruity color that only got use a couple of dozen times?

Luckily, the people in Abu Dhabi have more money, and some of them are known for their affinity for the colors of the rainbow. We've not exaggerating - one owner, seven colors, one for each day of the week.

The 7 Series seems to be their favorite BMW to buy and customize, with the 5 Series coming second. Maybe the all-new X5 will get the same kind of custom attention because we'd love to see a purple SUV.

Unless we're mistaken, this isn't the first purple 7er. Back at the 2019 Frankfurt IAA, there was a 760Li in the same color that was inspired by the Nautor's Swan yacht.

Surprisingly, the internet doesn't know what it costs to add the color like this to your BMW. But it seems that Wildberry is inspired by a classic Bentley. There are other similar shades, like Mora, Barbera Red, Tramonto Bordeaux, and Purple Silk.

The small photo gallery also reveals that the car was ordered with the Shadowline package, which replaces all the chrome with black, including the grille and hockey sticks down the sides. It rides on 21-inch wheels and boasts the more aggressive M Sport package.

Other than that, there isn't much we don't know about the 740Li. It's got a small engine by 7 Series standards, the 3-liter turbo producing 326 HP and 450 Nm of torque. This gets the 1,770 kg car to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.
