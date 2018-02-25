BMW M760Li Group Photo Is Very Colorful

The G11 7 Series, launched in 2015, has been incredibly popular. We're not going to argue that it looks big, expensive and sporty because this story is all about colors.

6 photos



We are, of course, talking about BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. And this is a group photo that's to our liking. It reminds us of super-rich Middle East oil billionaires who have more cars than we have pairs of socks. In fact, there's a good chance a few of these sedans belong to the same person.



Most of these cars have been detailed in previous stories. The first one is an M760Li in Rallye Green, a color that looks like it belongs on an Alpina. Next is Twilight Purple and Austin Yellow, which is an M car that debuted with the M3/M4.



Like blue, this collection includes both Long Beach Blue, San Marino Blue, and Estoril Blue.



Some of these cars have M Performance goodies, others borrow stuff from specialist tuner AC Schnitzer. The



If we remember correctly, there was also a 740e iPerformance with its plug-in hybrid system. In the absence of more photos from this shooting, we decided to share the same showroom's previous BMW rainbow color, featuring the funky i8 hybrid coupe. Plenty of people have customized the new 7er, making it their own. However, one showroom has become almost synonymous with brightly colored 7 Serie models, usually of the M760i variety.We are, of course, talking about BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. And this is a group photo that's to our liking. It reminds us of super-rich Middle East oil billionaires who have more cars than we have pairs of socks. In fact, there's a good chance a few of these sedans belong to the same person.Most of these cars have been detailed in previous stories. The first one is an M760Li in Rallye Green, a color that looks like it belongs on an Alpina. Next is Twilight Purple and Austin Yellow, which is an M car that debuted with the M3/M4.Like blue, this collection includes both Long Beach Blue, San Marino Blue, and Estoril Blue. Imola Red obviously stands out, being so bright, but our favorite is the Chestnut Bronze because it's so rare.Some of these cars have M Performance goodies, others borrow stuff from specialist tuner AC Schnitzer. The M760Li with its super-powerful V12 engine is quite popular with Abu Dhabi's customers, but there have been other units too. For example, the green and brown colors have been used on the Alpina B7 Bi-Tubo, which has specially modified 4.4-liter V8 engines and about the same 610 horsepower as the V12... give and take.If we remember correctly, there was also a 740e iPerformance with its plug-in hybrid system. In the absence of more photos from this shooting, we decided to share the same showroom's previous BMW rainbow color, featuring the funky i8 hybrid coupe.