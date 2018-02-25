autoevolution
 

BMW M760Li Group Photo Is Very Colorful

25 Feb 2018, 18:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The G11 7 Series, launched in 2015, has been incredibly popular. We're not going to argue that it looks big, expensive and sporty because this story is all about colors.
6 photos
BMW colorsBMW colorsBMW colorsBMW colorsBMW colors
Plenty of people have customized the new 7er, making it their own. However, one showroom has become almost synonymous with brightly colored 7 Serie models, usually of the M760i variety.

We are, of course, talking about BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. And this is a group photo that's to our liking. It reminds us of super-rich Middle East oil billionaires who have more cars than we have pairs of socks. In fact, there's a good chance a few of these sedans belong to the same person.

Most of these cars have been detailed in previous stories. The first one is an M760Li in Rallye Green, a color that looks like it belongs on an Alpina. Next is Twilight Purple and Austin Yellow, which is an M car that debuted with the M3/M4.

Like blue, this collection includes both Long Beach Blue, San Marino Blue, and Estoril Blue. Imola Red obviously stands out, being so bright, but our favorite is the Chestnut Bronze because it's so rare.

Some of these cars have M Performance goodies, others borrow stuff from specialist tuner AC Schnitzer. The M760Li with its super-powerful V12 engine is quite popular with Abu Dhabi's customers, but there have been other units too. For example, the green and brown colors have been used on the Alpina B7 Bi-Tubo, which has specially modified 4.4-liter V8 engines and about the same 610 horsepower as the V12... give and take.

If we remember correctly, there was also a 740e iPerformance with its plug-in hybrid system. In the absence of more photos from this shooting, we decided to share the same showroom's previous BMW rainbow color, featuring the funky i8 hybrid coupe.
pic of the day BMW M760Li BMW 7 Series BMW Abu Dhabi
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  