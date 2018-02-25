2018 Honda Accord Type R Gets Closer To Reality Thanks To Hondata FlashPro Tune

More on this:

1 Doug DeMuro Reviews $50,000 Honda Odyssey Minivan

2 Honda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard Way in Kiwi David vs. Goliath Track Fight

3 New Honda Legend Debuts in Japan, Is the Acura RLX

4 2019 Honda Insight Prototype In Detail at the Chicago Auto Show

5 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid to Sell for $52,100 Starting Thursday