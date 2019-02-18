Euro-Spec 2019 Mazda3 Detailed in Massive Photo Gallery

As the legends told, a hero rose from among the people to challenge the Golf, Focus and all the other European hatchback tyrants. His name is 2019 Mazda3, and we finally have photos of the models Mazda intends to sell in the old continent.

At first, we couldn't figure out how a family car could be so sexy. It doesn't have lots of fake plastic grilles like the Civic or the decades of heritage boasted by the Golf. It puts design so high on its agenda that it reminded us of an Alfa Romeo, the



It's impossible not to love this Mazda, but it's also tricky to pick it over more mainstream rivals that are better at doing the boring stuff. There's not a lot of rear visibility, and the 360-liter trunk of the hatchback is not great. If you frequently carry a lot of luggage, definitely go for the sedan.



As we've mentioned, the European engine range is different from the one in America. The new base engine is a 1.8-liter Skyactiv-D, making 116 HP and 270 Nm of torque. This revolutionary diesel may not be big on power, but it comes with RRapid Multi-stage Combustion and a NOx Storage Catalyst (NSC) system, which turns nitrous oxide into nitrogen. Mazda says that it burns 4.7 l/100km (58.8 mpg UK) and emits 130 grams of CO2.



The primary gasoline motor is still a big 2-liter with 12 HP and 21 Nm o torque. There's no turbo, but Mazda believes frugality can be achieved through other means: a 4V mild hybrid system that features a 600 kJ lithium-ion battery and cylinder deactivation. The result is a combined 6 l/100kmh and 136 grams of CO2 emitted.



