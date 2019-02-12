All 500 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary for the U.S. Sold in Four Hours

And here’s extra proof, if there was more need for any, that the Mazda MX-5, aka Miata here and there, remains a phenomenon in itself: all the 500 units of the car’s 30th Anniversary edition destined for the American market were reserved in just four hours.

13 photos



Under the hood of the



The price for the astounding model: from $34,995 for the soft top and from $37,595 for the RF.



When Mazda presented the car, it said it will be making only 3,000 units to be sold worldwide. Only 500 of those were to go to the U.S.



And off they went...



The Japanese say as soon as they started taking reservations, their website was flooded with demands. Within 15 minutes, 100 cars were spoken for. When the one hour mark was reached, the number of reservations stood at 250. Within four hours, all 500 were gone.



“Our Miata fans are truly remarkable. We are humbled by their devotion to our joyful roadster,” said in a statement Masahiro Moro, president, and CEO of Mazda North American Operations.



“Our goal, as always, is to pay tribute to the important people and fans that have been part of the Miata’s incredible journey.”



Next up for the Japanese car that could: the 2019 Geneva Motor Show that opens next month. Mazda is probably expecting – and possibly even hoping for - a similar occurrence in Europe, so get your credit cards ready. The special edition car was shown at the Chicago Auto Show last week , and it was meant to be a head turner from the get-go. It shines in Racing Orange exterior paint, paying homage to the 1989 yellow MX-5 Miata Club Racer. It is shod in Dark Gunmetal forged alloy wheels. It wears all the appropriate badges.Under the hood of the MX-5 sits a 2.0-liter Skyactiv G capable of developing 181 horsepower. At the interior, Recaro sport seats in Alcantara and orange piping are there to match the exterior look.The price for the astounding model: from $34,995 for the soft top and from $37,595 for the RF.When Mazda presented the car, it said it will be making only 3,000 units to be sold worldwide. Only 500 of those were to go to the U.S.And off they went...The Japanese say as soon as they started taking reservations, their website was flooded with demands. Within 15 minutes, 100 cars were spoken for. When the one hour mark was reached, the number of reservations stood at 250. Within four hours, all 500 were gone.“Our Miata fans are truly remarkable. We are humbled by their devotion to our joyful roadster,” said in a statement Masahiro Moro, president, and CEO of Mazda North American Operations.“Our goal, as always, is to pay tribute to the important people and fans that have been part of the Miata’s incredible journey.”Next up for the Japanese car that could: the 2019 Geneva Motor Show that opens next month. Mazda is probably expecting – and possibly even hoping for - a similar occurrence in Europe, so get your credit cards ready.