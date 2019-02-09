autoevolution

Can a Mazda RX-8 With a Rebuilt Engine Do 400 Miles on One Tank?

9 Feb 2019, 21:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Yes, yes it can, which is a little odd. After looking like the future of lightweight Japanese sports cars, the Mazda RX-8 became a laughing stock due to its poor reliability ratings. But Car Throttle doesn't mind having eggs on their faces, so they bought one for pennies.
4 photos
Can a Mazda RX-8 With a Rebuilt Engine Do 400 Miles on One Tank?Can a Mazda RX-8 With a Rebuilt Engine Do 400 Miles on One Tank?Can a Mazda RX-8 With a Rebuilt Engine Do 400 Miles on One Tank?
It had a few dings and scratches, but the biggest problem was a lack of compression for one of the cylinders. We forgot the exact numbers, but it was making more like 160 horsepower. The rebuild video was pretty cool, but we didn't share it due to our lack of advanced understanding of rotary engines.

But this, this is goofing off, which we know everything about. The video is like one of those old Top Gear challenges where they take some crap old beater and see if they can make a long trip on one tank of fuel. Car Throttle did the same thing with their Skoda Octavia, but that was a 1.9 TDI, well known for mpgs and reliability whereas the RX-8 is notoriously thirsty.

The hypermiling adventure needs Alex to get 400 miles out of one tank of fuel, traveling from London to Edinborough. It starts in the dead of night, taking advantage of the lack of traffic. There's take on the hood for streamlining, and the AC is off to conserve fuel. But even with a super-light foot, it's going to be close.

I don't know why hypermiling is cool, but it is. Being stuck between roadworks and speed cameras, the average gas monkey must have thought "30 mpg... those are rookie numbers." And it's even cooler in cars that are bad with fuel, like large V8s or... 1.3-liter Japanese sports cars from a decade ago. In any case, you wouldn't believe how close the RX-8 got to running out of fuel.

Mazda RX-8 Wankel engine rotary engine Mazda
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MAZDA models:
MAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactMAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 