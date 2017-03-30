autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Car Throttle Buys "Altezza" Lexus IS 200, Wants to Make It Faster Than GT 86

 
30 Mar 2017, 12:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Car Throttle is all about "car parts" memes and arguing that old cars with manual gearboxes are better. So with a little help from a famous online auction site/store, they put their £900 where their mouth is and ordered picked up a Lexus IS sedan.
But this isn't any old Lexus IS; it's the first generation of the car, which is about as Japanese as it gets. In place of the whisper-quiet hybrid system most people associate the brand with, this particular IS comes with a 2.0-liter engine of the inline-6 variety.

The official specs state that even though it's got the power of a VW Golf TDI, this 2.0-liter engine is about as thirsty as a BMW M3. Still, we're surprised that over fifteen years after it was built, it's still a fully functioning car.

Most people would have bought a BMW 3 Series of that era, but Carthrottle's presenter already had an E36 M3 that cost him over £10,000 to buy and fix. While the Lexus has undeniable hipster appeal in the way it allows you to say "but nobody else has this," we would have still liked to have seen a Clio RS track car build, like they promised to do after the M3 was sold.

Likewise, we would have taken the project in another direction. After all, the Toyota GT 86 with which they are playing top trumps doesn't define the track car segment in any major way. The XE10 generation of the IS was known in Japan as the Altezza, and in fact, the name is still used by enthusiasts to refer to chromed taillights. So either a drift car with massive lock or a bosozoku show car might have been more appropriate. Or they could have gone full-hipster and bought the IS300 wagon with a 2JZ-GE 3.0-liter engine.

That being said, the entertainment value is high with this one. The best lap time set in the GT 86 is just under 40 seconds, while the super-old Lexus IS 200 secures a 42.46-second lap. With just a change of tires and brakes, the old, underpowered Lexus sedan could match a dedicated sports coupe.

Lexus IS Lexus IS Car Throttle
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71