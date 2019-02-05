5 Roof Boxes Are Popular On the Nurburgring, Here Are a Few

V6 Mazda Miata Hunts Down Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, The Chase Is Wild

With the Nurburgring now closed for the winter, it's been a while since we were last able to bring you a good Green Hell adventure. In fact, we were just thinking about this earlier today and it seems... the Internet listened. In other words, we came across a piece of footage showcasing the kind of Ring chase that will keep you on the edge of your seat. How so? Well, a Mazda Miata and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS are involved. 8 photos



However, the build we have here aims for a more balanced approach, one that allows the little sportscar to play with the big boys when presented with a racetrack. As such, this Mazda has been gifted with a V6.



In fact, you can check out the shoehorned engine in the first part of the clip at the bottom of the page, which portrays the Nordschleife encounter between the said Miata and the Porscha.



The LFX (this is a GM-sourced unit) V6 that occupies the nose of the Japanese toy allows the driver to play with 305 ponies. And while that output might not sound so impressive in today's figure-obsessed automotive realm, we have to keep in mind that the thing tips the scales at under 1.1 tons (the exact weight of the rear-wheel drive toy is listed at 1,070 kilos).



While the Mazda is a member of the original NA generation, the



The GT3 RS and the MX-5 start the Nurburgring lap at the same time, but the high-speed sections that kick off the hostilities mean the Porsche can get away. Nevertheless, as the course becomes more technical and other cars show up, the Mazda has a chance to catch up. And this leads to a memorable hunting adventure.



