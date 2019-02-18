BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i Hot Form

BMW is working on a 1 Series sedan with a coupe body. What, you don't live in China and haven't seen a 1 Series sedan? Well, you guys probably already know what's going on; they're using FWD platforms for entry-luxury cars, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe is on its way.

23 photos



It's a pretty long name, but we're pretty confident it's the right one after the



The sporty-looking little four-door coupe has a lot of M bits, like the 20-inch wheels, the blue brakes, dual exhaust ports in the same style as the X3 M40i and a small trunk spoiler. Of course, you can make an 840d look like the mighty M850i, but BMW doesn't test cars that way.



The Gran Coupe is not based on the exact same platform as the X2. They used a new one that has room for plug-in technology and stuff like that. Reports said the M Performance model was supposed to use a 252 horsepower 2-liter in combination with a 90 HP e-motor. But there's no plug on the prototype, so we're pretty safe in that regard.



As a reminder, the X2 M35i makes the same 306 HP as the A35, so the M235i would be a match for the CLA 35. However, BMW gives you 450 Nm with an overboost function. Other noticeable differences? Well, the MBUX does a lot of tricks, but we still love how intuitive and easy iDrive is to use. Test prototypes were spied undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia. We have two types of awesome photos on hand, both he up-close and personal kind and on a winter test track. What's more, we're pretty sure that this is the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.It's a pretty long name, but we're pretty confident it's the right one after the X2 M35i finally confirmed all we've been saying about the first M Performance car with a 2-liter turbo engine. This Gran Coupe is kind of a similar thing, a competitor for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4Matic , which is undoubtedly on its way.The sporty-looking little four-door coupe has a lot of M bits, like the 20-inch wheels, the blue brakes, dual exhaust ports in the same style as the X3 M40i and a small trunk spoiler. Of course, you can make an 840d look like the mighty M850i, but BMW doesn't test cars that way.The Gran Coupe is not based on the exact same platform as the X2. They used a new one that has room for plug-in technology and stuff like that. Reports said the M Performance model was supposed to use a 252 horsepower 2-liter in combination with a 90e-motor. But there's no plug on the prototype, so we're pretty safe in that regard.As a reminder, the X2 M35i makes the same 306 HP as the A35, so the M235i would be a match for the CLA 35. However, BMW gives you 450 Nm with an overboost function. Other noticeable differences? Well, the MBUX does a lot of tricks, but we still love how intuitive and easy iDrive is to use.