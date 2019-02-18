autoevolution

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i Hot Form

18 Feb 2019, 21:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW is working on a 1 Series sedan with a coupe body. What, you don't live in China and haven't seen a 1 Series sedan? Well, you guys probably already know what's going on; they're using FWD platforms for entry-luxury cars, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe is on its way.
23 photos
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i FormBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i Form
Test prototypes were spied undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia. We have two types of awesome photos on hand, both he up-close and personal kind and on a winter test track. What's more, we're pretty sure that this is the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.

It's a pretty long name, but we're pretty confident it's the right one after the X2 M35i finally confirmed all we've been saying about the first M Performance car with a 2-liter turbo engine. This Gran Coupe is kind of a similar thing, a competitor for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4Matic, which is undoubtedly on its way.

The sporty-looking little four-door coupe has a lot of M bits, like the 20-inch wheels, the blue brakes, dual exhaust ports in the same style as the X3 M40i and a small trunk spoiler. Of course, you can make an 840d look like the mighty M850i, but BMW doesn't test cars that way.

The Gran Coupe is not based on the exact same platform as the X2. They used a new one that has room for plug-in technology and stuff like that. Reports said the M Performance model was supposed to use a 252 horsepower 2-liter in combination with a 90 HP e-motor. But there's no plug on the prototype, so we're pretty safe in that regard.

As a reminder, the X2 M35i makes the same 306 HP as the A35, so the M235i would be a match for the CLA 35. However, BMW gives you 450 Nm with an overboost function. Other noticeable differences? Well, the MBUX does a lot of tricks, but we still love how intuitive and easy iDrive is to use.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW BMW spyshots spyshots
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 