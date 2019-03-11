Nissan GT-R Drag Races Dodge Viper, Street Fight Is Fierce

The Nissan GT-R and the Dodge Viper can obviously be described as supercars, with these two also packing an ace up their (cylinder) sleeves - we're referring to their pricing, which allows them to be Italian exotic hunters. Of course, there are also times when Godzilla and the snake get thrown at each other and we are now here to bring you such an occasion.

And while we're not aware of the exact aftermarket goodies fitted to the Japanese and the American beast, we can tell you that both are gifted with bolt-on mods.



Unfortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to duke it out on the street. Speaking of which, we're asking you not to use this shenanigan as an example and hit the drag strip when the hooning urges happen to kick in.



Now, you might wonder why the brake lights of the Viper are flashing during the race. Well, this happens when the driver mashes the gas and then suddenly takes the foot off the pedal, as one would during a race. And the consensus among owners is that it's all a built-in safety features to warn the drivers behind the Dodge that the supercar has stopped accelerating.



Returning to the sprinting action in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you should know the



Oh, and let's not forget about the Cadillac CTS-V that decided to join the night of racing (full disclosure: the Caddy had also visited the gym, with the toy having been dialed past 700 ponies).



