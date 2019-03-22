Tuned BMW M5 Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, The Fight Is Brutal

We've talked about the drag racing potential of the F90 BMW M5 on multiple occasions. However, no Internet detail can prepare the owner of a supercar for an encounter with the Bavarian four-door. And the latest adventure of the sort involves the super-sedan battling a Lamborghini Huracan.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of this Bimmer has been gifted with a full custom exhaust, air intake, ECU remap and a meth injection system.



Keep in mind that the F90 incarnation of the M car is the first to pack all-paw hardware, which means the put-the-power-down issues of the previous F10 M5 have been left behind.



As for the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy sitting before us, this doesn't feature any modification. Note that we're talking about the pre-revamp (read: Evo) Huracan, coming in the standard LP610-4 form, if we may use this term.



Then again, we'll remind you that the current Lamborghini quarter-mile world record has been set by this model and its sits at 10.47 seconds. So while the 640 Performante failed to beat this record, we can say the same about the 770 horsepower



The Huracan and the M5 fortunately got together at the drag strip, which meant these all-wheel-drive monster could make full use of the prepped surface. And, despite the presence of the Christmas Tree, getting an even start didn't exactly come easy, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below.



Of course, M5 tuning efforts go even further than this. For instance, a Russian afteramrket developer claims to have taken an example of the super-sedan into the



