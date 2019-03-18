Porsche Panamera Turbo Drag Races Evo 8 Sleeper, Street Fight Is Brutal

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we don't often feature drag races from Azerbaijan, simply because the local scene isn't exactly rich. However, the adventure we have here is one of the exceptions and we have to admit this is rather spicy. The battle features a Porsche Panamera Turbo and a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

4 photos



We'll start with the Evo (we admit our sweet spot for the rally-bred machine, since Mitsubishi only makes foul use of its name nowadays, as it has during the recent



This is a Lancer Evolution 8 MR and the turbo-four heart of the car has been massaged all the way to 450 horsepower. In the process, the machine has become a bit of flamethrower, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the run (more on this below).



As for the Porsche Panamera Turbo, this is a first-generation model. Nevertheless, its owner has tuned to tuning to keep the machine fresh and the result is an output of 620 horsepower. The



Returning to the speeding brawl we have here, this is a street race, so don't expect things to stay on the safe side (please hit the track when the hooning urges kick in).



With both drivers being determined to find out which machine if quicker, the Evo 8 and the Panamera Turbo duked it out on three occasions. The adventure kicked off with a standing start, but two rolling stunts followed - the first saw the machine starting in first gear, while the second involved a second gear start.



