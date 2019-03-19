Nissan GT-R Drag Races Turbo Honda Civic, The Fight Is Brutal

The Nissan GT-R is a drag strip favorite, with the R35 platform being one of the most popular of the sprinting realm. Then again, we can say the same about the Honda Civic, with the tons of work invested into this chassis allowing it to deal with the problems of front-wheel-drive takeoffs. So, what happens when the two get thrown at each other?

Well, certain Godzilla fans might smile at the idea of a Civic challenging the Nissan halo car. However, that's not the best attitude towards such an encounter, as the little Honda can easily give the supercar a run for its money.Of course, this involves the Civic receiving serious tech massaging and we can certainly use such a label for the example that brought us here.We're not aware of the tech goodies fitted to the Honda, but the quarter-mile time of the compact speaks for itself. To be more precise, the Civic can play the 1,320 feet game in ten seconds.As for its opponent, a stock Nissan GT-R can complete the said task in 11 seconds flat (this obviously depends on the model year and the derivative). Well, before you talk about an on-paper defeat, you should know the R35 example sitting before us had also been taken down the aftermarket route.This Nissan hasn't been gifted with uber-serious mods and yet the aftermarket bits and pieces fitted to the machine make a noticeable difference.Fortunately, the Honda Civic and the Nissan GT-R got together at the drag strip. This meant the drivers could keep things on the safe side, while benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.P.S.: We're not sure if the GT-R driver gave the Civic guy a head start or not, but we'll remind you that the Elapsed Time number delivered at the end of the race, which determines the winner, doesn't take the reaction time into account.