Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fails To Beat Huracan in 1/4-Mile, Does a Wheelie

If you're looking to spot somebody who wants to pass as a supercar aficionado, but actually won't get past the read-the-numbers stage, introduce him or her to the world of Lamborghinis. The Raging Bull realm can easily get confusing, since, for instance, the Aventador isn't necessarily quicker than the Huracan. And it seems this might even be true for the all-mighty Aventador SVJ.

Well, the 770 horsepower Lambo took 10.57s to play the 1/4-mile game, with a trap speed of 131.86 mph. The said numbers were recorded on the third attempt, with the shenanigan having taken place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.



In the process, the Superveloce Jota proved it can pull a wheelie, as, for instance, you'll notice at the 7:16 point of the clip below. However, you shouldn't expect to see Aventador SVJs lifting their front wheels on the street, since this is the result of the said track's well-prepped surface.



With more and more examples of the SVJ hitting the drag strip, we might just see the thing stealing the crown from the 610 horsepower Huracan. Then again, once deliveries for the 640 horsepower



Oh, and have you ever seen a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ using its 6.5-liter V12 for baking donuts? This is the kind of action that awaits you at the 10:41 point of the clip below.



