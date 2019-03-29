2019 BMW Z4 M Coupe Rendered as the Sportscar BMW Needs To Build

The return of the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra is the kind of event you would expect to make waves in the automotive realm. And it has, in all sorts of ways. For instance, certain aficionados have expressed their wish for a fixed-roof incarnation of the Bavarian roadster, obviously with a focus on performance and a proper M badge.
Now, we wouldn't hold our breath for a coupe incarnation of the second-gen Z4, simply because that role has been taken by the non-identical twin of the German toy, namely the 2020 Supra.
As for the all-out M version (the current range-topper if the M Performance model, namely the M40i), we'll stick with never say never and hope that the German automaker finds the resources for such a model.
And returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the Internet doesn't like to be kept waiting. And the natural reaction these days is to generate renderings that help fuel our dreams.
Well, the render that sits before us now portrays a Z4 M Coupe, with this obviously using the said M40i as a starting point. Of course, since BMW's pedigree already includes the Z4 M Coupe and Z3 M Coupe, such a model would be more than welcome.
Heck, the engine for the thing is already here. And we're referring to the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that made its debut on the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M, which delivers up to 510 hp (think: the Competition versions of the said crossovers).
Since we're talking fantasy, we need to keep in mind that the Mk V Supra has already seen such dreams being translated into the real world. And we're talking about the 2JZ heart transplant many enthusiasts had dreamed about.
Thanks to Japan's drifting realm, we now have two 2JZ-swapped 2020 Supras. Sure, one of them was off to a fiery start, but such issues can be considered normal for a build that only took about a month and a half.
Oh, and by the way, we'll keep an eye out for street cars of the kind and bring such a project to you as soon as it shows up.
As for the all-out M version (the current range-topper if the M Performance model, namely the M40i), we'll stick with never say never and hope that the German automaker finds the resources for such a model.
And returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the Internet doesn't like to be kept waiting. And the natural reaction these days is to generate renderings that help fuel our dreams.
Well, the render that sits before us now portrays a Z4 M Coupe, with this obviously using the said M40i as a starting point. Of course, since BMW's pedigree already includes the Z4 M Coupe and Z3 M Coupe, such a model would be more than welcome.
Heck, the engine for the thing is already here. And we're referring to the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that made its debut on the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M, which delivers up to 510 hp (think: the Competition versions of the said crossovers).
Since we're talking fantasy, we need to keep in mind that the Mk V Supra has already seen such dreams being translated into the real world. And we're talking about the 2JZ heart transplant many enthusiasts had dreamed about.
Thanks to Japan's drifting realm, we now have two 2JZ-swapped 2020 Supras. Sure, one of them was off to a fiery start, but such issues can be considered normal for a build that only took about a month and a half.
Oh, and by the way, we'll keep an eye out for street cars of the kind and bring such a project to you as soon as it shows up.
My latest edit, another Z4M Coupe concept as this was highly requested for me to make in this colour, do you prefer it to the Supra?! 👀 #Bmw #Z4 #BmwZ4 #SDrive #I4 #BmwLife #G29 #Roadster #SupercarsOfLondon #MK3 #G89 #Z4M #Z4Coupe #BmwZ4M #M40i #M140i #G20 #340i #330i #G80 #G32 #G82 #F90 #BmwM5 #A90 #Supra #ToyotaSupra #MK5 #CarThrottle #Render