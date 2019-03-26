2020 Toyota Supra Drift Car Takes On Tokyo, 2JZ Engine Screams

5 Ferrari 488 Pista Does Donuts, Driver Gets "Confused"

D1 supra A90 #Supra#TOYOTIRES#D1 📷@isf_hakone_special A post shared by Masato Kawabata (@kawabata.jp) on Mar 25, 2019 at 4:22am PDT The Mk 4.5 Supra we have here (think: Mk V with an Mk IV heart) seems to be the tool of another pro drifter from the Land of the Rising Sun and we're referring to Masato Kawabata here.The machine recently stormed into Tokyo, showcasing its slip angle potential. And you can check out the adventure in the first Instagram post below, which comes from the account of the said athlete. As for the second post, this gives one the opportunity to zoom in on the details of the beast.Of course, the soundtrack of the sideways sting is just as impressive as the visual side of the adventure. And we're not just talking about the voice of the infamous Toyota straight-six here - the specific Japanese drifting commentary is guaranteed to entertain you (when was the last time you enjoyed such an aural plot that can't be understood, at least not by most of us?).We're not aware of the motor's exact specs, but we can tell you that Daigo Saito's 2JZ-animated Supra is expected to pack around 700 ponies. Keep in mind that we're talking about a tuning-friendly engine here, with this asset having earned the mill its popularity.Then we have the widebody package fitted to the car. Now, since the Mk IV Supra has become one of the tuner realm's favorite children, you can expect plenty of such aero bits to show up for the street car. In fact, we've already brought you plenty of renderings that showcase such fat-body kits for the 2020 Toyota Supra.