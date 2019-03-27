NASA Reveals Mars 2020 Already Landed on Mars Several Times During Simulations

Honda’s Swindon Plant Eyed By BMW

Towards the end of February 2019, Honda confirmed that Swindon would stop making cars in 2021. Katsushi Inoue, chief officer for European regional operations, expressed that the decision “ has not been taken lightly ” by the higher-ups and workforce. 18 photos



The restructuring will see the Civic Hatchback switch over to North America. Production of the Civic Sedan at Honda Turkiye A.S., on the other hand, will stop in 2021 too. The automaker is open to “constructive dialogue” with the Turkish stalkeholders, be we wouldn’t keep out hopes up for a miracle. After all, the Kocaeli Province-based manufacturing plant has an output of 38,000 cars per year, too few to justify the costs.



Turning out attention back to the United Kingdom, it’s understood that BMW is interested in Swindon. Taking the factory from Honda would help the German automaker’s production output from a regional standpoint, but there’s also the matter of export. Portsmouth is 85 miles away from the plant, and the United States is not that far either by container ship.







On the other hand, “the Unite trade union and the government are understood to be focusing their lobbying efforts on persuading Honda to U-turn on its decision.” When asked about the mystery at hand, a spokesman from BMW replied that “there are currently no plans for additional plant locations in the UK.”



