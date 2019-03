However, the inaugural D1 GP event, which took place in Tokyo over the past weekend saw Daigo Saito getting off to... a fiery start.Even before it started sliding, the 2JZ-hearted Supra caught fire while in the pits, as you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below, which comes from Instagram (the soundtrack appears to include some sort of evil laughter that seems to come from a child, which doesn't exactly make things better).And while the pro drifter's crew thought they had figured out the problem, the fire made a comeback once the car hit the drifting course - check out the Facebook video below and you'll see Daigo spinning in a ball of fire.Fortunately, nobody was injured in the process. In fact, such problems shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, the build was completed in just 42 days.And what a build this is. With the help of a 3.4-liter stroker kit, the infamous straight-six has left its factory 3.0-liter displacement behind. And the standard twin-turbo system was replaced with a single HKS GT III R units, which works at 28 psi of boost, allowing the engine to churn out 800 hp.Then there's the soundtrack, which is obviously one of the drift car's top treats - check out the third clip below and you'll understand.Here's to hoping the combustion stays inside the cylinders and the A90 Toyota Supra with an A80 heart is allowed to deliver the slip angles we expect from it.