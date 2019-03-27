2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible Shows Up on Nurburgring, Reveals New Soft Top

Now that the 2019 BMW 3 Series is among us, the time has come to think of the derivatives using the platform of the newcomer. For today, we'll focus on the 2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible.

The most important update brought by the generation change is the return to the fabric top. Of course, the soft top doesn't offer quite the same insulation as the metallic roof, nor does it provide the same piece of mind to those worried about extreme scenarios.



Then again, the first-gen 4er Cabrio's folding metal top being left behind will bring weight benefits. And since the CLAR architecture has helped the new 3 Series shed about 100 lbs, we can expect a similar diet for the open-air model.



The German designers are making efforts to differentiate the two-door model from the sedan. For instance, the test car we have here shows trapezoidal exhaust tips and we're expecting elements such as the kidney grille and the front/rear fascias to be different.



Speaking of which, the new BMW 4 Series Convertible is expected to land by the end of the year, coming to the market as a 2020 model. The open-top model recently showed up at the Nurburgring. And while the prototype still wears heavy camouflage, there are still plenty of visual clues here.

The most important update brought by the generation change is the return to the fabric top. Of course, the soft top doesn't offer quite the same insulation as the metallic roof, nor does it provide the same piece of mind to those worried about extreme scenarios.

Then again, the first-gen 4er Cabrio's folding metal top being left behind will bring weight benefits. And since the CLAR architecture has helped the new 3 Series shed about 100 lbs, we can expect a similar diet for the open-air model.

When we drove the outgoing BMW 4 Series Convertible, we were thrilled by the sure-footed handling and with the new platform being stiffer, our expectations are high.

The German designers are making efforts to differentiate the two-door model from the sedan. For instance, the test car we have here shows trapezoidal exhaust tips and we're expecting elements such as the kidney grille and the front/rear fascias to be different.

The Convertible will borrow the engine range of the G20 3 Series (don't forget the M340i, with the M Performance model being the current range-topper).

Of course, with the Bavarians currently testing the new M3, we're expecting the M4 Convertible to join the range in the future.