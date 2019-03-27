autoevolution

BMW i2 Rumored To Arrive In 2024

27 Mar 2019
It so happens that BMW hasn’t approved the second-generation i3, at least not for the time being. This gets us to the i2, which development head Klaus Fröhlich has hinted at in a recent interview.
First things first, why hasn’t BMW decided on the future of the i3? That might have something to do with the materials used for the electric hatchback, which include expensive stuff such as carbon fiber. There’s also the matter of electric vehicle technology, which isn’t on par with the Bavarian automaker’s ambitions for the iX3 and beyond.

Manager Magazine understands from Klaus Fröhlich the i2 would use more conventional materials such as high-strength steel and aluminum, bringing the price down in comparison to CFRP. The publication also gives 2024 as the year when the i2 will roll out, costing less than 30,000 euros.

Let that sink in for a minute. That’s $33,755 at the current exchange rate. If we’re to compare the potential pricing to the Nissan Leaf, the BMW would cost much less (€36,800 in Germany, $29,990 in the United States before the $7,500 federal tax credit). Given this information, there’s no denying that Manager Magazine and Klaus Fröhlich are wishful thinking.

Given the lack of information in regard to the i2, a publication going by the name of Süddeutsche Zeitung understands that BMW and Daimler are holding talks over a common platform. Or more! The next decade will be all-important for electric vehicles, and if BMW plans to cut development costs of the i2 with the help of Mercedes-Benz, then we’re guessing this is the reason for the mystery surrounding the sub-i3 model.

BMW and Daimler recently decided to merge their car sharing services, but their collaboration goes further than that. Components such as belt retractors are also co-developed by the German automakers.

Last, but certainly not least, Manager Magazine expects BMW to forego the tall profile of the i3 in favor or a lower, sloping roofline. Could this translate to a sedan or coupe? Only time will tell.
