autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Hot To Get a Rear-Wheel-Drive Car Unstuck with the Handbrake

26 Mar 2019, 16:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Whether you're a senior driver trying to take your family home, a youngster out drifting or the other way around, you might find yourself stuck in the snow with a rear-wheel-drive machine. Now, talking such a slippery scenario in a rear-paw machine with an open diff isn't your best bet, so here's what you can do to increase your odds of avoiding that emergency call.
4 photos
Hot To Get a Rear-Wheel-Drive Car UnstuckHot To Get a Rear-Wheel-Drive Car UnstuckHot To Get a Rear-Wheel-Drive Car Unstuck
That open diff is brilliant for normal driving, as it allows the inner wheel, which follows a shorter path through a corner compared to the outer wheel, to go about its business without slipping.

However, when you run out of grip and wheelspin does occur, all the power will end up going to the spinning wheels, which means you'll be going nowhere.

So, what can you do to help? Well, the principle is simple: use the vehicle's handbrake to apply a certain force to both wheels. This means at least a part of the power will be rerouted to the wheel that has a stickier relationship to the ground underneath it.

Of course, you'll have to balance applying the gas, the handbrake and the clutch, if that's the case. But, with a bit of practice, you should be able to nail the maneuver. Heck, you might even be able to pull this one with a foot-operated emergency brake, even though this seems rather difficult, since you have less control over the application.

For demonstrative purposes, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases the procedure with the help of an E46-generation BMW 3 Series.

The stunt comes for the New Hampshire-based Team O'Neil Rally School, with one instructor getting his shoes wet to show us this: "An easy trick to help you get moving and stay moving a rear wheel drive car, should you be driving an RWD car in the winter, this is a very useful skill to have on snow and ice,"

Of course, fitting your vehicle with tires that are appropriate for the season is a key safety feature, but this video luckily doesn't discriminate, so you can watch it even if you decided to go all summer-vibes on the white season (still, we hope you didn't).

RWD handbrake BMW
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 