BMW X7 Is the Best Big Luxury SUV, Doug DeMuro Argues

23 Mar 2019
There are regular high-quality YouTube car reviews, and then there's Doug DeMuro. The king of clickbait titles is back with a review of the BMW everyone is talking about.
No, not the M5; that's for people who love driving. We're talking about the BMW X7 because every automaker can pretend to stay true to its original values while building oversized, fat 7-seat SUVs. I mean, just look at Volkswagen, who started out making the Beetle and now have the Atlas.

The people who write BMW press releases would want you to see this X7 as the 7-seat sports SUV, but DeMuro argues it's a luxury model, "the best big luxury SUV." Something tells us he'll say something similar when the next Mercedes GLS and Range Rover come out. Boy, it's hard to write original clickbait tiles these days.

Why are we so salty? Because at 3.5 million views, this has to be the most popular X7 review in the world. And the only thing that's unique about it is that Doug reacts to SUV like a regular person who interacts with it, not a seasoned reviewer who's seen everything before.

Luxury is not defined by textured surfaces you'd find in a billionaire's house, but by how many seats the X7 has and how easy it is to use them... apparently. So by that measure, a bus or a train is more luxurious. Still, BMW did some cool stuff with the third row of seats.

They installed USB charging ports and heated third-row seats. Admittedly, that sounds pretty nice if you ever get stuck back there. In fact, a lot of his review is centered around how the seats fold and unfold.

Perhaps the coolest part of this review is where Doug explains the little notch at the top of the dials. In many X5 reviews, it's shown o be blinking, but nobody said what it was. This bit is a special camera BMW installed to see if the driver is looking at the road while the autonomous mode is engaged.

