Pack of i Out Hunting: BMW iX3, i4 and iNext Testing in the Arctic Circle

25 Mar 2019, 13:59 UTC ·
Together with the electric cars in the MINI range, BMW is projected to have five electric vehicles on the roads by the middle of the next decade. Three of them can be seen together in the photos released this week be BMW, taken as the cars undergo winter testing.
7 photos
BMW electric vehicles testing in SwedenBMW electric vehicles testing in SwedenBMW electric vehicles testing in SwedenBMW electric vehicles testing in SwedenBMW electric vehicles testing in SwedenBMW electric vehicles testing in Sweden
On its side of the fence, BMW is currently working on more than one electric car. Confirmed thus far are the two SUVs, the iX3 and iNext, and the i4 sedan, among others. All three came out for a photo shoot last week near the Arctic Circle, at the Arjeplog testing center in Sweden.

Although each of the three cars has a separate market launch date (the iX3 will begin selling next year, the i4 and iNext sometime in 2021), they all somehow managed to reach the same testing phase and came together at the same time on the icy tracks of Swedish testing ground.

Putting electric cars through their paces in freezing conditions is crucial for their success, as negative temperatures usually severely affect the car's systems, not to mention performance and range. Presently, BMW is trying to see how cold affects the electric motors, the high-voltage battery, and the cooling systems of the cars, among others.

The BMW iX3 is to be the Bavarians’ first electric SUV. Previewed in 2018 in Shanghai, China, the model is likely to be just a trendsetter for the true electric Bimmer of the future, the iNext.

Based on the Vision iNext concept also shown last year, the production version of the iNext will be not only electric, but also heavily autonomous and highly connected.

The electric sedan segment of the market will be hit by BMW with the i4, a car that promises 4 seconds 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time and a top speed of over 200 km/h (124 mph).
