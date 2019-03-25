Pack of i Out Hunting: BMW iX3, i4 and iNext Testing in the Arctic Circle

Together with the electric cars in the MINI range, BMW is projected to have five electric vehicles on the roads by the middle of the next decade. Three of them can be seen together in the photos released this week be BMW, taken as the cars undergo winter testing.

7 photos



Although each of the three cars has a separate market launch date (the iX3 will begin selling next year, the i4 and iNext sometime in 2021), they all somehow managed to reach the same testing phase and came together at the same time on the icy tracks of Swedish testing ground.



Putting electric cars through their paces in freezing conditions is crucial for their success, as negative temperatures usually severely affect the car's systems, not to mention performance and range. Presently, BMW is trying to see how cold affects the electric motors, the high-voltage battery, and the cooling systems of the cars, among others.



The BMW iX3 is to be the Bavarians’ first electric SUV . Previewed in 2018 in Shanghai, China, the model is likely to be just a trendsetter for the true electric Bimmer of the future, the iNext.



Based on the Vision iNext concept also shown last year, the production version of the iNext will be not only electric, but also heavily autonomous and highly connected.



