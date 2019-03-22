autoevolution
BMW iX3 Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like an SUV, Not a Crossover

Premium automakers have been taking electric cars much more seriously, each conducting its own research and dumping billions of development euros. This is BMW's first contender, the iX3.
The model has just been spied undergoing winter testing with blue camouflage wrapping that looks reminiscent of the i8 project. So does it have supercar doors? No.

The iX3 is like an X3 with an electric twist, and that's because BMW's research showed its customers didn't want anything too weird. It's still stake, but with a side of salad. You'll remember that the Bavarians had an electric 1 Series project and are now installing i3 technology into the MINI hatchback without messing with the design.

That explains why those headlights are instantly familiar. At the same time, the iX3 puts its own twist on the shape of the kidney grille and bumpers, streamlining them for that Prius-like smooth appearance.

Another benefit to this configuration is a real SUV's ground clearance. The Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron are a little too close to the ground to be anything more than crossovers. But outside of a few adventurous Russians, few people are going to take these expensive vehicles on any kind of off-road adventure.

The iX3 was previewed by a concept last year in Shanghai, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the real deal popping up in China first. In any case, the unveiling has been confirmed to happen this year. That being said, the specs could be market-dependent.

The concept featured only one electric motor producing around 270 horsepower, and that's perfectly fine for China. But or the money, Europeans, and Americans are probably going to want a dual-motor configuration with at least 350 HP, if not more.

BMW has filed trademarks for every electric SUV model, from the iX1 to the iX9. But there's something bespoke too, the iNext, seen only a month ago undergoing winter testing.
