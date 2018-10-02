autoevolution
Electric BMW i4 Announced For 2021 at The Paris Motor Show

Aside for the exciting car reveals currently taking place at Porte de Versailles in Paris, a host of press conferences throughout the day will likely shed more light on how the future of the automobile will look like in the mid-term.
Among the first to start the avalanche of new information is German carmaker BMW, which upon revealing the new 3 Series announced a brand new model that would join the soon to be lineup of electric Bimmers.

As already announced, the offensive of electric BMW cars starts this year with the launch of the higher capacity 120 Ah batteries on the i3 and will continue next year with the launch of the MINI electric.

In 2020, BMW will be introducing the first electric SUV in its range, the iX3, followed the next year, in 2021, by the iNext, a model that is said will revolutionize driving in a BMW.

The i4 was believed to become a reality in 2020, but in Paris on Tuesday BMW’s chairman of the board Harald Krüger confirmed the launch year for the i4 as being 2021. That would make for five electric MINI or BMW vehicles on the road in the early years of next decade.

“Our passion is premium mobility. And, we chart our own course. We are setting the pace in electro-mobility: the BMW Group is clearly Number ONE in Europe in electrified vehicle sales,” Krüger said.

“And it is my pleasure to announce that the BMW i4 will also be arriving in 2021.”

The offensive of electric BMW’s, although not as massive as the ones announced by other carmakers, is fueled by the success of the single electric car and several plug-ins currently on offer. In 2018, by the end of September, BMW says it sold 100,000 such cars, a milestone reached two months in advance of last year’s performance.

