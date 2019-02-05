BMW Takes the Camouflaged iNext to the Polar Circle for a Spin

At a time when most most of the other carmakers are planning a flood of electric cars as soon as this year, BMW is taking its time, planning the launch of its truly-purpose built EV, the iNext, no sooner than 2021.

Cold is a particular challenge for electric cars, and BMW is trying to see how the electric motor, the high-voltage battery, and the cooling systems perform under these conditions.



BMW engineers will use the data gathered regarding system recharging, electricity transfer and heating and air conditioning operation to make the production version a car customers will not shy away from buying.



Taking advantage of the conditions available near the polar circle - snow-covered roads and ice-covered lakes – BMW is also testing and improving the steering and braking systems.



To be based on the



Visually, there’s not much to go on, as the model shown this week is wearing heavy camouflage. The concept, however, showed a blanked off kidney grille, a four-eyed super-slim headlight setup and a widescreen that goes up all the way into the large panoramic roof.



The iNext is considered by the Germans an SAV, meaning it is built on a long wheelbase to provide plenty of interior room.



