2020 BMW M3 Rendered, Looks Like The Real Deal

Earlier this week, we brought you a set of spyshots portraying the upcoming 2020 BMW M3. Well, we are now back on the topic, as we've brought along a rendering that portrays the super-sedan.
Just like the M3 itself, the pixel play sitting before us has much humbler roots, with the starting point being a standard 3er. In fact, as you'll notice in the image underneath it (check out the Instagram post at the bottom of the page), the pixel wielder behind the stunt started off with a BMW 320d, which will be the best-selling model on the Old Continent.
All the M Division elements were added, from the bootlid spoiler, the rear diffuser, the quadruple exhaust pipes, top the specific door mirrors and sporty wheels (the rims seem to be the weak point of the render, visually speaking).
And we've saved the best for last, namely the flared wheel arches of the go-fast saloon - keep in mind that when mentioning they would choose the M3 over the M4 (we're talking about the outgoing models here), many aficioandos talked about those sexy rear arches of the four-door.
Now that the BMW X3 M and X4 M are among us, we know what to expect in terms of motivation. To be more precise, the 2020 M3 will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which will come with multiple outputs.
For the said crossovers, the unit delivers either 480 or 510 horsepower, with the latter hp number being reserved for the Competition models. Of course the entry-level output could be reduced for the saloon.
And while an eight-speed auto is expected, the rumor mill also talks about other, spicier hardware. We're referring an xDrive system such as the one featured on the current M5, RWD model and all, as well as to a manual transmission.
The new BMW M3 could land by the end of the year, so we'll keep you posted as soon as updates roll in.
