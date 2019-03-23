2019 BMW Z4 M Coupe Rendered as the German Supra

Despite the automotive industry niches having gained more traction than ever, the sportscar breed is still the kind that struggles to make money. As such, we get to see such go-fast efforts having to choose difficult paths to come to the market. For instance, BMW has had to team up with Toyota, which is how the second generation of the Z4 and the Mk V Supra were born.
The idea behind the partnership seems simple - the Germans deliver a roadster, while the Japanese give the world a coupe.
However, the pair of sportscars has received mixed opinions so far. For instance, certain fans complain about the 2020 Supra's design being limited by the fixed points coming as a result of the platform sharing.
There's also a more limited audience who talks about the lack of a BMW Z4 M Coupe and we are now here to cater to such needs. All we can do is deliver a rendering, a pixel effort that fuels one's dreams.
The virtual contraption sitting before us comes from pixel label J.B. Cars, with this delivering a thought along with the image: "Here's a Z4M coupe..I know this is similar to the Supra but I wanted to see the new Z4 in a coupe style,"
And we have to admit it's difficult to hold something against those who have such desires. After all, the Bavarian automotive producer has delivered such toys in the past and we're referring to the BMW Z3 M Coupe and Z4 M Coupe here.
Then again, given the sportscar context we mentioned above, we wouldn't hold our breath for the Germans releasing a successor to the said models. So perhaps the aftermarket side of the industry will at least come up with a hardtop for the Bimmer.
