2020 BMW M3 Spotted In Traffic, xDrive Rumors Grow

21 Mar 2019
With the BMW M340i already out there spearheading the new 3-Series range, aficionados are already dreaming of the 2020 M3. Then again, these aren't just dreams and that's because Bavarian engineers are hard at work developing the super-sedan.
We've now brought along a fresh batch of spyshots, which shows the all-new M3 testing in Scandinavian traffic. The vehicle could debut at the end of the year and is likely to hit showrooms in early 2020.

Now, with the outgoing M3 and M4, we've heard tons of aficionados saying they'd pick the first over the latter, mentioning those sexy flared rear arches along the way.

Well, it looks like those arches are making a comeback, even though the test cars are still wearing provision elements - the track width of the new M3 will be impressive. Speaking of which, the handling expectations for the newcomer are sky-high, so you can expect plenty of tech to be featured on the car.z

As for the firepower, the new X3 M and X4 M have taught us what to expect from the engine compartment of the upcoming M3. We're talking about a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six delivering 480 hp in base configuration. The SUVs' Competition versions take that output to 510 ponies.

Of course, the 2020 BMW M3 will also come in multiple versions and the engine won't be the only difference. For instance, the rumor mill talks about a manual tranny being offered alongside the expected eight-speed automatic.

And since the F90 M5 has proven just how much of an asset xDrive is to such a model, the upcoming little brother might also receive such hardware, obviously with the same RWD-only mode for when you want to go dancing.

The 2020 M3 prototypes should lose some of that heavy camo soon and we can't wait to share the shapes of those front air intakes with you (hint: they'll be air-hungry).
