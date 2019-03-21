BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Teased, Will Debut in November

autoevolution
Yesterday, BMW posted a teaser photo of the 2 Series Gran Coupe on Facebook, describing the car as "Sporty, elegant, extravagant." We'll be the judge of that.
We've known for quite some time that BMW was cooking a compact four-door coupe. And while Autocar still insists this will have a 3.0-liter engine and RWD, everybody else agrees that it's based on the FAAR platform and thus mainly relies on FWD and 2.0-liter turbo units.

During the annual press conference in Munich, it CEO Harald Kruger also revealed that the car would be shown in November at the LA Auto Show. This makes sense, since premium compacts are big business in America, yet BMW doesn't have a contender outside of the X1 and X2 crossovers.

The 2 Series is a four-door coupe, so it will compete against the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, but also the Audi A3 Sedan to a degree. In case you're wondering, a 1 Series sedan does exist, but you can't buy it unless you live in China.

The teaser itself didn't reveal much, just a hint of some flashy LED taillights and blacked out trim for the trademark Kink. The green metallic color is reminiscent of the M8 Gran Coupe, so we wouldn't be surprised if the car they show is a pre-production concept.

Considering the 2er is coming out in November, we can only presume that the European 1 Series hatchback will pre-date it by being revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, since it's been testing a little longer.

The most fun version of the car (and the 1 Series) will be the M235i Gran Coupe. Behind that name sits an M Performance 2-liter engine making 306 HP and 450 Nm of torque. The standard xDrive won't be able to send all the power to the back, but we suspect it will still be a lot of fun.

Average versions of the car should include the 228 Gran Coupe that will be the mainstay of the American lineup and the 220d for those diesel-binging Europeans.
