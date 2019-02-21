2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Hungary

Nearly two months after it first showed the car at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz announced the start of production for the CLA one ocean and nearly two continents away, in Hungary.

"The ramp-up of the new CLA Coupé once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our international production network for the compact models of Mercedes-Benz Cars,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz executive in charge with production.



“The success story of the preceding model was already closely associated with the Kecskemét plant. We are now writing the next chapter in this story. While the plant continues to operate at the highest technological level."



The new CLA continues a tradition that started in 2013. It was then when the Germans released the first generation of the nameplate as a means to bring more customers to the brand. Since its introduction, the CLA sold over 750,000 units. Most of them were purchased by customers new to the brand, hence the carmaker's bet appears to have paid off.



The full engine range for the model is not yet known. At the CES presentation, Mercedes-Benz spoke only of one engine, fitted on the CLA 250. By May, the CLA is expected to get more units, both diesel and gasoline engines available with either manual or dual-clutch transmissions and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive.



As is, the current four-cylinder gasoline develops 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque when paired to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission.



Just as most other Mercedes cars launched from early 2018, this one too will be shipped with the



