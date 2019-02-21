autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Hungary

21 Feb 2019, 14:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Nearly two months after it first showed the car at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz announced the start of production for the CLA one ocean and nearly two continents away, in Hungary.
59 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Production Begins in Kecskemét, Hungary2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA
The Kecskemét plant will be the only one making the model for the world markets, assembling it alongside the A-Class and the CLA Shooting Brake.

"The ramp-up of the new CLA Coupé once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our international production network for the compact models of Mercedes-Benz Cars,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz executive in charge with production.

“The success story of the preceding model was already closely associated with the Kecskemét plant. We are now writing the next chapter in this story. While the plant continues to operate at the highest technological level."

The new CLA continues a tradition that started in 2013. It was then when the Germans released the first generation of the nameplate as a means to bring more customers to the brand. Since its introduction, the CLA sold over 750,000 units. Most of them were purchased by customers new to the brand, hence the carmaker's bet appears to have paid off.

The full engine range for the model is not yet known. At the CES presentation, Mercedes-Benz spoke only of one engine, fitted on the CLA 250. By May, the CLA is expected to get more units, both diesel and gasoline engines available with either manual or dual-clutch transmissions and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive.

As is, the current four-cylinder gasoline develops 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque when paired to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission.

Just as most other Mercedes cars launched from early 2018, this one too will be shipped with the MBUX system, one that has evolved to include a voice assistant.

Pricing for the new CLA has not yet been announced. Sales of the model will begin in May.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA mercedes-benz cla Mercedes-Benz Hungary Kecskemt
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 