Royal Mail Goes Green, Will Deliver Parcels With e-Trikes

In a bid to reduce the air pollution in London and, ultimately, in the entire United Kingdom, Royal Mail is thinking a new, greener way of delivering parcels: e-trikes. 7 photos



However, if the results are encouraging, Royal Mail is considering introducing this alternative means of mail transportation into other areas of the country.



The e-trikes are brought in from Italy and are “powered by a combination of solar power, battery, pedal and brake technology,” the publication says. For the time being, further details on the trial – such as the price of one such e-trike – have not been disclosed.



But what’s money when the goal is to lessen the impact on the environment, while still being able to operate satisfactorily?



“We are committed to making changes to our operations which reduce our environmental impact whilst ensuring we continue to meet customer expectations,” David Gold, director of public affairs & policy at Royal Mail, says. “Alongside our ongoing transformation program and the introduction of electric vans in locations across our business, this trial is part of a program of initiatives across our business that will ensure we can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”



“I’m delighted that Royal Mail is trialling e-trikes which will take polluting vehicles off our streets, helping to reduce congestion and clean up London’s toxic air,” Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, adds. “I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail’s lead so that many more communities can benefit.”



