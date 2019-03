HP

The shot appeared on Instagram a few hours ago and is spreading like wildfire, especially among the Russian community. We can't trace it back to a source, but got ours from a tuning company which specializes in performance SUVs.So is this the real X5 M? Let's examine the photo and try to figure things out. While this is by no means the first "real" X5 M photo on Instagram, there are many features that set it apart.For example, the bright red paint makes it stand out from the standard X5 and also reminds us of the X3/X4 M launch photos . Look closely, and you might notice a blue version just at the edge of the picture. The black M wheels are also an important feature, as is the badge, which is rarely faked correctly in renderings.By the way, this reads "Competition," which likely indicates the 4.4-liter twin-turbo motor is making the same 625 horsepower as in the M5 counterpart and 25more than in the standard X5 M.Other distinguishing features include a longer trunk wing and completely different rear bumper reflectors, which have been made to look like vents or afterburners. And, of course, there's a quad exhaust system, but this is often faked.But let's presume for a moment that this is a regular X5, and they added the paint, exhaust, and wheels. Why would it have a tarp on top? Why were there be tape on the door and what's up with those specs sheets? If we're right, the official debut will probably take place in about a month, giving BMW time to snap some juicy press photos.