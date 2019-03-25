autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Russian Man Strips Naked Before Boarding Plane to be More “Aerodynamic”

25 Mar 2019, 12:54 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
File this under “only in Russia.” A man passed all security checks and was on his way to board a plane to Crimea at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, when he stripped all his clothes as a means to improve the aerodynamics of his body.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
According to reports in the national media cited by The Moscow Times, the man didn’t show any signs of being intoxicated or under the influence when he had his documents checked at check-in. However, as he was making his way to the plane, on the bridge, he took off all his clothes and remained stark naked.

The explanation for this strange gesture was even stranger: “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” a fellow passenger told the Russian media.

Police have released video of the suspect in handcuffs, sitting on the floor at the airport, still very much naked. He’s talking to the officers and doesn’t seem disorderly, as one would expect from a dude who’s stark naked.

The Ural Airlines flight departed without delay, but, of course, the naked passenger wasn’t on it. He was taken into custody and will probably be charged in the incident, if doctors rule that he’s mentally healthy.

After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalized in a medical facility. The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region,” the press service of the Interior Ministry says, as cited by the same publication.

The report doesn’t say whether the man was planning to test this newly improved aerodynamic state by jumping out of the plane or if he simply assumed his nakedness will help the plane get him to his destination faster.

lol airport airplane arrest police Russia
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 