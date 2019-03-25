Russian Man Strips Naked Before Boarding Plane to be More “Aerodynamic”

File this under “only in Russia.” A man passed all security checks and was on his way to board a plane to Crimea at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, when he stripped all his clothes as a means to improve the aerodynamics of his body.

According to reports in the national media cited by The Moscow Times , the man didn’t show any signs of being intoxicated or under the influence when he had his documents checked at check-in. However, as he was making his way to the plane, on the bridge, he took off all his clothes and remained stark naked.The explanation for this strange gesture was even stranger: “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” a fellow passenger told the Russian media.Police have released video of the suspect in handcuffs, sitting on the floor at the airport, still very much naked. He’s talking to the officers and doesn’t seem disorderly, as one would expect from a dude who’s stark naked.The Ural Airlines flight departed without delay, but, of course, the naked passenger wasn’t on it. He was taken into custody and will probably be charged in the incident, if doctors rule that he’s mentally healthy.“After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalized in a medical facility. The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region,” the press service of the Interior Ministry says, as cited by the same publication.The report doesn’t say whether the man was planning to test this newly improved aerodynamic state by jumping out of the plane or if he simply assumed his nakedness will help the plane get him to his destination faster.