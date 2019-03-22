autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Man Caught Trying to Smuggle Tortoises as Chocolate Into German Airport

22 Mar 2019, 11:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
There’s no limit to people’s inventiveness when it comes to breaking the law, as an elderly passenger flying into Berlin proved earlier this month. He was arrested, unfortunately (for him), but he still gets points for unbound imagination put to (bad) use.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
The man, whose identity hasn’t been made public, was apprehended at Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport, flying in from Cairo, Egypt. The 69-year-old passenger passed through the “green channel” at the airport, which meant he had no goods that needed to be registered. He did have some, though.

Customs found a package with “strange contents” in his carry-on, says a press release from the Potsdam Main Customs Office. Asked about its contents, the man claimed it was chocolate – and the box seemed to back his story, as it bore the name of a pastry shop, Etoile Patiserie. Photos taken by customs officers show that, at a first glance, the turtles did resemble pieces of chocolate, placed as they were in the cardboard box, under the clear plastic top.

However, upon a closer look, it was revealed that the 3 large pieces of chocolate were actually Moroccan tortoises, which are protected by the Washington Convention as one of the 5,000 animal species that can’t be traded internationally. Officers promptly arrested the man.

All jokes aside, the man’s crime is a serious one. For violating the stipulations of the Washington Convention, also known as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, he is facing up to 5 years behind bars and fines that can reach a total of $57,000.

The report doesn’t say what the man intended to do with the tortoises, but chances are he had already set up things with a buyer – or he wouldn’t have run such a high risk.

The turtles were confiscated and placed in the care of the border veterinarian, and the man will undergo processing by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the same press release informs.
fail airport airplane animal turtle Germany arrest
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 