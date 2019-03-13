autoevolution
Bangladeshi Customs Find 106 Gold Bars Hidden in Boeing 777 Toilet

One smuggler had a very bad day at the “office” when Bangladeshi customs seized the 106 gold bars he or she had taped on the back of a mirror in the bathroom of a Boeing 777.
The plane had just landed from the United Arab Emirates at the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A search revealed the gold bars, which weighed about 12 kg (26.4 pounds) and had an estimated value of about $500,000, BDNews reports.

“The gold bars were recovered with the support from National Security Intelligence early on Monday after the plane arrived from Dubai, said Customs department’s Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury,” the publication writes.

“The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane’s toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape,” the Deputy Commissioner says.

The Bangladesh Berman Airlines plane was later identified as Flight 128, which had come from Abu Dhabi with a brief stopover at Chittagong, Bangladesh. At the time of writing, police didn’t have a suspect in custody and would not offer more details to the press, given the pending investigation.

Though spectacular, this catch isn’t the most brazen attempt to smuggle something illegal into another country. Just recently, for instance, a British Airways steward was arrested for trying to smuggle 13 kg (28 pounds) of pure cocaine into the UK, in his carry-on bag. He probably imagined that, as a flight attendant, he would get to skip x-ray checks, but no such luck.

Jean Paul Ogo, the steward in question, was arrested in Sao Paolo, Brazil, as he was preparing to return to his home country. Had he made the journey undetected and been able to get the drugs into the country, they could have sold on the street for £1.5 million.
